Cheryl Anne Botts, 73

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:37 PM

Cheryl Anne Botts, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home after a lengthy illness. Cheryl was born July 28, 1948 in St. Joseph to Philip N., Jr. and Florence (Thompson) Johnson.

She was a 1966 graduate of Troy HIgh School. She had worked as a nurses aide for the State Hospital, Sisters Hospital and Methodist Hospital all of St. Joseph.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Dink Douglas.

Survivors include her companion Ethan H. Mabin; aunt Pauline Johnson; numerous cousins and friends.

She enjoyed watching soap operas, traveling, knitting, movies, cooking, pottering, and loved going to garage sales and estate sales.

The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice, nurses, and doctors, that took part in her care. The family requests that masks be worn to the service.

Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
