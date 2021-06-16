Cheryl Kay Funk 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. She was born December 31, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Nellie and Alvie Keith. Cheryl married Bobby Wayne Funk on August 24, 1962, he passed away in 2014. She worked at Jerre-Anne's Cafeteria as a Baker for over 29 years. She enjoyed crafting, cooking and especially baking, spending time with her family, and she loved Elvis Presley, and watching Westerns on TV. She was a member of the Church of Brethren. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Funk, her parents, two brothers, Raymond and Ronald Keith. Survivors include: sons, Rodney W. (Sandy) Funk of Eauclaire, WI, Darrin (Orene) Funk, St. Joseph, MO., Kevin Funk, St. Joseph, MO, step-son, Robert W. (Diane) Funk, step daughters, Penny (Joe) Canchola and Vickie Funk of St. Joseph, sister, Shirlee Hyder of Shawnee, KS., 15 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren, 19 step great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Danny Elder officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Kidney Foundation.