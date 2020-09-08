Cheryl Marie Highfield
1949-2020
Cheryl Marie Highfield, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
She was born February 23, 1949 to Ralph and Ada (Thompson) Ball.
Cheryl was a graduate of Central High School class 1967.
She was an amazing mother, enjoyed crafts and loved animals.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Tina Highfield, Stephanie Chavez (Robert); grandchildren, Colton, Breana, Kinsley, and Kennedy Chavez; great-granddaughter, Olivia Holt; sisters, Anita Myers, Wanda Varner, Vickie Pankau; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.