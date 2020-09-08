Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cheryl Marie Highfield, 71

Visitation: Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Cheryl Marie Highfield
1949-2020

Cheryl Marie Highfield, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
She was born February 23, 1949 to Ralph and Ada (Thompson) Ball.
Cheryl was a graduate of Central High School class 1967.
She was an amazing mother, enjoyed crafts and loved animals.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Tina Highfield, Stephanie Chavez (Robert); grandchildren, Colton, Breana, Kinsley, and Kennedy Chavez; great-granddaughter, Olivia Holt; sisters, Anita Myers, Wanda Varner, Vickie Pankau; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories