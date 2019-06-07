Obituary

Chester Otis Bennett

1930-2019

Chester Otis Bennett, 88, Liberty, Missouri, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born on November 10, 1930 in Forest City, Missouri to Charles and Lena (Sloniker) Bennett.

Chester married Virginia Power on June 30, 2001.

He was a retired Army Veteran who served in WWII and Vietnam. Chester was extremely proud of his military service; he joined the Army at 15 after his father served in WWI. Later on, he worked for President Ronald Reagan as a dedicated communications line technician, and set up the phone line for the President to communicate with the military overseas. He was a very good man, loving husband, and father.

Chester enjoyed fishing and collecting many different memorabilia, including Harley Davidson, liquor bottles, plates and glasses, and salt and pepper shakers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Charles Bennett.

Survivors include his wife Virginia, sister Joyce, son; Gerd Bennett, step-son; Richard Gordon Miller and wife Kari Miller, step-grandchildren, Shianne and Joey McCalister, step-great-grandchildren; Eliza, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans Association, or Wounded Warriors Project. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.