Chris Artherton, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He was born July 19, 1956 in Lexington, Kentucky to Roy and Margaret (Crudden) Artherton.
Chris was a member of Christ Church of St. Joseph during his younger years and graduated from Central High School in 1974.
Chris traveled the United States, settled in Kansas City, and returned to St. Joseph to help his parents.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include parents; sister, Carol (Atherton) Myers; brother, Phil Artherton; and brother-in-law, Byron (Bemo) Myers.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Chris Artherton, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:12 AM
Chris Artherton, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.