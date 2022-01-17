Clear
Chris D. Clark, 57

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:43 AM

Chris D. Clark, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on September 14, 1964, to Eugene and Wilma (Dowdy) Clark.
Chris was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Boy Scout Troop #31 and the Moila Shriners.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR.
Chris was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include son, Carter Clark; mother, Wilma “Willie” Clark; siblings, Vicki Rowland (Randy), Patrick Clark (Suzanne), Renee Clark (Jay), Sean Clark (Darcy), Andy Clark (Ronna), Jamie Guck (David); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Thursday, where the family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

