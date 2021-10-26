Christine Ann Coleman, 64, of King City, MO, died October 12, 2021. Christine was born February 12, 1957, in St. Joseph, MO, to Horace and Eleanor (Huff) Merrick.

Prior to retirement she had various positions with Heartland Medical Center/ Mosaic Life Care. Her passion was her family and she cherished her pictures.

Christine married Kendall Coleman on July 11, 2008, and he survives. Also surviving are two sons Dustin Hook (Amber), Jason Hook (April); three grandsons, Jordan, Austin, and Colton; one granddaughter Jade; two great-granddaughters Gracelyn and Emma; two sisters Mary Owens (Joe), Carol Huff; three brothers, Steve Merrick, Cohen Merrick (Kelly), Joseph Merrick; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Shelia Owens, Debbie Huff; four brothers, Frank, Charles, Robert, and Allen Huff.

Services for Christine will be at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.