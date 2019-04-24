Christine's Obituary

Christine Jeanette Montgomery 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. She was born January 7, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Gladys & Ivan Ball. She married Donald "Don" Montgomery on March 17, 1972, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Lafayette High School, spent 2 years at the Salvation Army Seminary college. She enjoyed puzzle books and spending time with her animals and pets, and she was a Pastor with The Salvation Army and a homemaker. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Janice Helton. Survivors include: husband, Don Montgomery, daughters, Faye Montgomery and Dawn (Walter) Collum all of the home, brothers, Robert Ball, Stewartsville, MO, Eddie (Doylene) Ball, sisters; Sharon (Frank) Phinney, and Debra (Mike) Pasley. Memorial services Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Salvation Army. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.