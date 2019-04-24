Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Christine Jeanette Montgomery 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Memorial services Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Salvation Army. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Christine's Obituary
Christine Jeanette Montgomery 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. She was born January 7, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Gladys & Ivan Ball. She married Donald "Don" Montgomery on March 17, 1972, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Lafayette High School, spent 2 years at the Salvation Army Seminary college. She enjoyed puzzle books and spending time with her animals and pets, and she was a Pastor with The Salvation Army and a homemaker. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Janice Helton. Survivors include: husband, Don Montgomery, daughters, Faye Montgomery and Dawn (Walter) Collum all of the home, brothers, Robert Ball, Stewartsville, MO, Eddie (Doylene) Ball, sisters; Sharon (Frank) Phinney, and Debra (Mike) Pasley. Memorial services Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Salvation Army. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures remaining near or slightly above average for the next few days as conditions stay dry. For tonight, another dry night with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events