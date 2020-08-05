Clear

Christine L. King, 73

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Christine L. King
1946-2020

Christine L. King, 73, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
She was born August 21, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Virgil and Opal (Price) Krull.
Christine married Samuel Wayne King April 25, 1975. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed knitting, bowling and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include sister, Jane Crabtree (Raymond); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

