Christine Marie Dodge September 09, 1950 - January 06, 2019

Christine Marie Dodge, 68, of Conception Junction, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Chris was born on September 9, 1950, in Frankfort, Germany. She moved to the US in 1977, and to this area in 1985. She was of the Catholic faith.

She attended Missouri Western State University, in St. Joseph, and Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, MO. She worked as a CNA in the health care field, including at the Monastery in Conception, MO.

She liked to hunt and fish, going to garage sales, and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Oliver and Rita Michele, both living in Europe. Her adopted sister, Bille Draper, adopted brothers Nick and Kip Kelso, and her fiancé, Herman Wiederholt of Conception Junction, MO, numerous nieces and nephews, her pets and the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her adoptive parents, Glade and Donna Francis Kelso.

Christine has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at funeral home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.