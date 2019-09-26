Christine Marie Yager, 33, of St. Joseph, MO

Christine's Obituary
Christine Marie Yager, 33, of St. Joseph, died September 23, 2019. Christine was born April 29, 1986, in St. Joseph to Wesley and Dina (Nelson) Yager.
She was a graduate of Savannah High School. She loved her work as a hairstylist; working for many numerous shops in the area.
Survivors include her son Andrew Bennett; mother Dina Yager; father Wesley Yager; brother Cole Yager; maternal grandparents, Ken and Frances Glauser; paternal grandfather Monte Yager, Sr.; numerous cousins including Amber Fox, Ashley DeSpain, Andrea DeSpain, Laura Yager, Korin Yager, and Paden Nelson; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Pat Yager.
Memorial visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
