Christopher Allan Bailey, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

He was born December 21, 1969, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy E. and Donna (Oyerly) Bailey.

Chris graduated from Lafayette High School.

He worked for AGP for 15 years.

Chris enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing, hunting, rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, listening to 80’s music, attending his children’s sporting events, spending time with his children, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Josh Bailey; and cousin, Danny Schroff.

Survivors include children, Brittany (Tyson Beems), Preston, Devyn and Hunter Bailey; grandchildren; Audrey and Chase Beems; sisters, Rolinda Sowell (Arthur), Nancy Bailey; brother, Roy E. Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Chris’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Chris’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.