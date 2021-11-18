Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Christopher Allan Bailey, 51

Christopher Allan Bailey, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:31 PM

Christopher Allan Bailey, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.
He was born December 21, 1969, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy E. and Donna (Oyerly) Bailey.
Chris graduated from Lafayette High School.
He worked for AGP for 15 years.
Chris enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing, hunting, rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, listening to 80’s music, attending his children’s sporting events, spending time with his children, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Josh Bailey; and cousin, Danny Schroff.
Survivors include children, Brittany (Tyson Beems), Preston, Devyn and Hunter Bailey; grandchildren; Audrey and Chase Beems; sisters, Rolinda Sowell (Arthur), Nancy Bailey; brother, Roy E. Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Chris’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Chris’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories