Christopher Brian Hurt, 36

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:43 PM

Christopher Brian Hurt, 36, of St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. Christopher was born September 7, 1984 in Columbia, MO, to Jeff Hurt and Regina Stevens.

He had attended the Pentecostal church in his youth.

Survivors include his children, Cayden Hurt, Stella Hurt, Dayson Stiernagle, mother Regina Hurt Bridger and Troy; his father Jeff Hurt and Rhonda; sisters Jamie Nehl, Taylor Hurt; brother Shaun Hurt; grandparents Gary and Patricia Stevens, Keith and Judy Hurt; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel to help defray funeral expenses.

Services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

