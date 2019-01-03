Christopher “Chris” Root

1972-2018

Christopher “Chris” Root, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born September 18, 1972 to George and Judy (Hamm) Root.

Christopher enjoyed whittling, motorcycles and dogs. He loved his constant companion, Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.

Survivors include several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online, please visit Christopher’s Tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.