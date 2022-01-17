Christopher Foster, 60, KC, Mo. passed away on Dec. 11th, 2021 at his home. He was born July 10th, 1961 and lived most of his life in St. Joseph. He attended Lafayette High School and was a swimmer in his younger days. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, traveling around the US, and listening to his favorite music artist. He also was an avid

video game player. He loved sharing stories about his adventures, and making people laugh.

Most of all, he loved his family. Especially spending time

with his grandchildren. His smile, and wit will be truly missed.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents: Linda and Mike Foster. Also by grandparents: Randy and Elsie Reno, and R.D. and Anna Marie

Foster.

Survivors include son, Chris Foster; daughter, Anna Marie Bush (Mark). Grandchildren: Elias Bush,8 yrs, Artemis Bush,7 yrs, Analise Bush, 2 yrs, and Ava Bush, 3 mos. Brothers: Ray Foster (Sue), Steven Foster (Evelyn), Butch Foster, and Sister: Tamara Mobley, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home Jan. 7th. Visitation will start at Noon, and Memorial Service will start at 1p.m. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.