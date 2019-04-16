Obituary

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL BRYAN

Christopher Michael Bryan, 46, of Pleasant Valley, MO passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, MO. Mike was born April 12, 1973 in Smithville, MO to Perry Ellis and Elizabeth Ann (Northern) Bryan. He lived briefly in Platte City, before moving to Parkville, where he was a 1991 graduate of Park Hill High School. Mike began working for 24 Hour Business Cards of the K.C. area at the age of 19, eventually becoming Director of Operations. He was a member of the Shoal Creek Community Church in Pleasant Valley. Mike was a gifted baseball player in his youth, and became an avid fan of the Royals, especially George Brett. He also was an avid Chiefs fan and enjoyed attending his kids various sporting events. He married Tami Renee Stuteville on May 25, 2002 at the North Woods Christian Church in Parkville. Mike was a family man who loved spending time playing with the kids, relaxing on the back porch, and eating his mom’s cooking, especially her fried pork chops and potatoes. The community of Pleasant Valley will always remember Mike’s pride in his yard care which set an excellent example for the city. He was preceded in death by his father Perry Ellis Bryan. Mike is survived by his mother Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Bryan of Parkville; his wife Tami of the home; his daughter Morgan Wells of Liberty; his sons Chandler Wells, Trenton, Peyton, and Greyson Bryan of Pleasant Valley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Dearborn Cemetery, Dearborn, MO. The family suggests memorial contributions for the educational support of his kids by giving to: https://www.gofundme.com/bryan-boys-educational-fund. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net