Christopher O’Toole Terwilliger, 57, passed away, October 13, 2021, after fighting a lengthy battle with cancer.

Chris was born May 11, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri to David and Evelyn (Marvin) Terwilliger.

He attended Southwest High School, earned his G.E.D, later attending Rockhurst College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree. He worked as a Senior Security Specialist for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years.

Chris was a Life Scout, enjoyed the outdoors and sports.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents, David and Evelyn Terwilliger and longtime girlfriend, Raynette Mandella.

Survivors: brother, Michael (Joy) Marvin, Lathrop, Missouri and sister, Michelle (Glen) Jennings, Saginaw, Texas.

Memorial donations may be given to Cancercenter.com.

https://donate.gatewaycr.org/give/347251/#!donation/checkout