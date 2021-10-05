Clear
Christopher Overman, 66

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:51 PM

Christopher Overman, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born June 8, 1955 in Kansas City, MO, son of Mary and Delbert Overman. Christopher was working at McDonalds. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include sisters, Deborah Ball of Escondido, CA, sister, Brenda Rainey of Aurora, MO, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Overman has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
