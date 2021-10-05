Christopher Overman, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born June 8, 1955 in Kansas City, MO, son of Mary and Delbert Overman. Christopher was working at McDonalds. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include sisters, Deborah Ball of Escondido, CA, sister, Brenda Rainey of Aurora, MO, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Overman has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:51 PM
