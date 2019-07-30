Christopher "Sully" B. Sullivan 48, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. He was born July 5, 1971 in Indianapolis, IN, son of Vadette and Terry Sullivan. He graduated from Central High School and worked at Altec Industries as a painter. He enjoyed motorcycles, playing guitar and bass guitar, and attended Grace Evangelical Church. Sully preceded in death by his brother, John Sullivan. Survivors include, wife, Amber Sullivan, parents: Vadette and Terry Sullivan, Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Kip (Edward) Bullmaster, Saint Joseph, MO., several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10:30 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Church, Pastor Dennis Jennings officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Grace Evangelical Church or to the American Diabetes. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.