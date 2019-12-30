Christopher Todd Allee, 57, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Chris was born in Mt. Ayr, IA on September 27, 1962. His parents were Bud & Willa Allee of Sheridan, MO, both of whom preceded him in death. Chris attended Worth County R-III High School and was a graduate of the class of 1980. Chris was a member of the Army National Guard with 20 years of service. He was a member of the Sheridan Defiance Masonic Lodge and was a Master Mason.

In October 1994, he married LaRue Boyd Allee and celebrated 25 years of marriage in October of 2019. The two moved to Maryville in 1999. They had two children, Nicholas, who resides in Maryville, and Lindsey, who tragically passed away in June 2019.

Chris was employed by the Maryville School District as a Maintenance worker for 17 years. He loved his job on the “maintenance crew” as he called it. Chris considered them family, along with the rest of the Maryville R-II teachers and staff he would see every day as he worked in the buildings. He knew many students by name and often gave high fives or hugs to them in passing.

Chris enjoyed working on the family farm, even after moving to Maryville. The family farm in Sheridan holds many memories of farming, fishing and family fun. He and his brother Steve have continued the farming tradition for many years even after their parents where in the nursing home.

Chris had many hobbies and loved to build decks and remodel his house. He often drove his wife crazy by tearing apart things inside the house at unexpected times. He also had many funny sayings, and a great sense of humor which kept his family on their toes.

Chris is survived by his wife, LaRue, and son, Nick, both of Maryville, brother Steve Allee, Overland Park, KS, sister, Chandra (Sterling) Hopkins, of Sheridan, MO, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.

Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Maryville Young Players to help establish the Lindsey Allee Memorial Scholarship Fund