Obituary
Christy Carolyn Dareing, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born November 25, 1958.
Christy loved to laugh and was always enjoyed listening to music. She was loved and cared for dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include her father; Ray Dareing, mother; Wynona Doty (John), brother; Michael Dareing, sister; Mendy, and numerous cousins and family members.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.
Related Content
- Christy Carolyn Dareing, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Carolyn May Hayes, 81, of St. Joseph
- Carolyn Sue (Rosenauer) Johnson, 75, St. Joseph, MO
- Albert Jentry Heneck, Sr., 60, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Joseph J. Rivera, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Carolyn “Carol” Sue Shell (Hines)
- Linda Sue Langston 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Isabelle Ann Milich 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Jennifer Lea Brown, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Bobby Grace 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri
Scroll for more content...