Clear

Christy Carolyn Dareing, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri

No events scheduled at this time. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of Christy Carolyn Dareing. Send Flowers

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Christy Carolyn Dareing, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born November 25, 1958.
Christy loved to laugh and was always enjoyed listening to music. She was loved and cared for dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include her father; Ray Dareing, mother; Wynona Doty (John), brother; Michael Dareing, sister; Mendy, and numerous cousins and family members.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
More widespread rain will move in late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. This could bring even more heavy rain with it as it moves through. There is also the chance for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon/evening. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. The better chances of more significant severe weather is looking to be south of Kansas City.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events