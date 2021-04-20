Cierra Larice Banks, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away April 7, 2021. Cierra was born July 16, 1991 in St. Joseph to Rae Ann C. Banks and Christopher Jackson.

She served in the Army Reserves; receiving an honorable discharge in 2019. She was a full time student at Missouri Western State University.

Survivors include her father Christopher Jackson; son Izaiah Lee Scott Bruce; two sisters Shayla Crandall (John), Shauna Simmons; aunts Charmelle Larice Chambers EdD, Laraine Jones, Tamara Jackson; uncle Michael Jackson; Cierra's fiance Kenneth Leroy Jones; two nieces Kennedy Lacole Allen, Reagan Crandall; nephew Carter Pulley; two cousins Amy Wedgeworth (Stephen), and Jocelyn Jones; and a host of cousins.

Cierra was preceded in death by her mother Rae Ann C Banks; and her grandparents Lawrence and Ernestine Banks; Lottie and WIlbert Jackson.

She was a member of Christian Charity Church in Grandview, MO, and enjoyed gardening, music, shopping, movies, and crime stories.

Memorial contributions to the Sickle-Cell Foundation would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow Wednesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery.