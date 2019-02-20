Cindy Ann Donaldson October 30, 1959 - February 16, 2019

Cindy Ann Donaldson, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. She was born October 30, 1959 in St. Joseph, daughter of Florence and Fred McCrary. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1977 and attended Vatterott College. She married Gerald "Rick" Donaldson August 5, 1978. She worked at American Family Insurance at the Regional Office as a Operation Services Technician. She loved spending time with her family and cooking. Cindy was preceded in death by father, Fred McCrary, step father, Gentry McCrary and brothers, Kenny and Fred McCrary. Survivors include, husband, Gerald "Rick" Donaldson of Rushville, MO, mother, Florence McCrary, son, Josh (Andrea) Donaldson of Savannah, MO, 3 grandchildren, Chaz, Cruz, and Kahne, brothers, Kirk, Mike, Eugene, and Earl McCrary, 5 sisters, Laura, Karen, Kelly, Cindy and Alvina, sister in laws, Letha (Shaun) and Nina (Doug), brother in laws, Bob (Claudine), and Kenny (Gail).

Celebration of Life will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Donaldson will be cremated following services.