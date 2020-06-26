Cindy Lynn Caraway, 61, of Smithville, MO passed away, June 21, 2020.

She was born on October 15, 1958 in Smithville, MO. Cindy grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School.

On October 13, 1978 she was united in marriage to Jerry Wayne Caraway in Miami, OK. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home. This last year Jerry and Cindy were looking forward to enjoying their retirement at their 80-acre farm in Pattonsburg, MO, where she will be laid to rest.

Cindy worked for Smithville Marine for close to 30 years. She enjoyed shopping with her sister-in-law, Betty Moutray, reading, and loving her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Lucile Eads; and her father, Charles Kenneth “Punk” Sellars.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of the home; daughters, Alissa Courtney and husband Ben and Michelle Rodriguez and husband Willy; four grandchildren, Joseph, Courtney, Teisha and Javier; mother, Jenny Lee Holmes and step-father Randy Holmes; sister, Cathy Alden and husband David; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28th at the First Baptist Church in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in her memory.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.