Claire's Obituary
Claire Regis Walden 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Friday November 1, 2019 in St. Joseph. Born March 5, 1953, she had a sister, Christine, and friend, Vonda Hauser. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Information please call Rupp Funeral Home 816-238-1797
