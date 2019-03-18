Obituary

Clara Jean Brown

1940-2019

Clara Jean Brown, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home.

She was born December 16, 1940.

Clara married Charles Brown, Sr. in 1956; he preceded her in death on November 27, 2017.

She worked as an LPN at the State Hospital.

Clara was a member of Hope Fellowship Church and Eastern Star.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Pearce and Agnes (Campbell) Nichols.

Survivors include her son, Charles Brown Jr. (Paula), LaVerne, CA; son, Ray Brown, St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Rebecca Coon (Ernest), St. Joseph, MO; son, Timothy Brown (Lisa), Savannah, MO; son, Pierce Brown (Heidi), Elwood, KS; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Hope Fellowship Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.