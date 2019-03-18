Clear
Clara Jean Brown, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri

Mar 27 Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 6:00AM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Mar 28 Service Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:00AM Hope Fellowship Church 1108 S. 33rd St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64507

Obituary
Clara Jean Brown
1940-2019

Clara Jean Brown, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born December 16, 1940.
Clara married Charles Brown, Sr. in 1956; he preceded her in death on November 27, 2017.
She worked as an LPN at the State Hospital.
Clara was a member of Hope Fellowship Church and Eastern Star.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Pearce and Agnes (Campbell) Nichols.
Survivors include her son, Charles Brown Jr. (Paula), LaVerne, CA; son, Ray Brown, St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Rebecca Coon (Ernest), St. Joseph, MO; son, Timothy Brown (Lisa), Savannah, MO; son, Pierce Brown (Heidi), Elwood, KS; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Hope Fellowship Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

