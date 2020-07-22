Clara Lee Silcott, 88, St. Joseph, passed from this life July 20, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon.

She was born January 19, 1932 in St. Joseph and is the daughter of Ruby M. (Jenkins) DeVault and John B. DeVault.

She married Donald N. Silcott in 1961. He preceded her in death in 2013.

She was a Christian and a member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Clara Lee graduated Savannah High School and Gard’s Business University. She became employed in the 1950s in the Andrew County Clerk’s Office as Deputy County Clerk. She later was employed with Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. in Kansas City. Her position was Executive Secretary.

Survivors: daughter, Christine Kelly (Bill); beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Blake, and Joshua Kelly.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.