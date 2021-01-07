Clear
Clara M. Albus, 83

Clara M. Albus, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1937 in Oak Ridge, Missouri to Henry and Dona (Johnson) Hartung.
Clara married Joseph Albus August 1, 1959. He survives of the home.
She was a teacher and Past Potentate Lady of Moila Shrine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include children, Beth Albus, Daphne Dark, J.C. Albus; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother; and 5 nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Hospital for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

