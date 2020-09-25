Clara Patricia “Patti” Burri,84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

She was born December 27, 1935 to Truman and Bernice (Reardon) Wilson.

Patti married Charlie Burri June 11, 1956. He survives of the home.

She was a 1953 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from St. Joseph Junior College and later Northwest Missouri State with a master’s in education. Patti taught at Edison Elementary, Hall Elementary and was a parent-teacher coordinator.

Patti was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church for over 50 years, PEO Chapter ED, Missouri Western Women, and is a member of Missouri Western State University Ambassadors Hall of Fame.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Jewell Wilson.

Additional survivors include children, Brett Burri (Erin), Craig Burri (Shelly) and Carla Cole; grandchildren Justin, Kirsten, Kayla (Lexie), Spencer, Jackson, Joshua, Nicholas, Samuel, Kaitlyn, Reece and Avery; and one great grandchild, Poppy.

The family can never say thank you enough for the love and care Lori Ashworth gave to our mother as her caregiver. She and Greg are now family.

Celebration of a Life Well Lived 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will greet friends while practicing social distancing 30 minutes prior to the service and thirty minutes following the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.