Clara "Sue" Lou Morelock 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 11, 2022. She was born January 8, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri daughter of the late Clarice & Leroy "L.J." Reed. She worked at Blue Town Tavern as a Bartender. Clara was preceded in death by husband, Donald Morelock, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Harold (Sarina) Garner, daughter, Sheila (Samuel) Fones, son, Donald (Kris) Morelock Jr., grandchildren: Christy Crater, Skyler Garner, Dylan Garner, Stephany Roach, Donald Morelock III, Anastaisha Morelock and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Clara "Sue" Morelock memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Clara "Sue" Lou Morelock 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 11, 2022.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:07 PM