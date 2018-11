Clarence Dwayne Bowers December 01, 1965 - November 21, 2018

Clarence Dwayne Bowers 52, of St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL while working on hurricane relief duties. He was born December 1, 1965 in Kentucky, son of Wanda and Kenneth Bowers. He attended Central High School. He married Tina Hughes on July 6, 1998 in Las Vegas, NV. He worked at Rose Tree Service as a Laborer. He loved sports, especially the Royals and the Chiefs. He also enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family, mushroom hunting, and entertaining. Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bowers, mother, Wanda Bowers, and friend, Mike Hart. Survivors include; wife, Tina Bowers, daughter, Clairina Bowers, daughter, Grace Bowers, step-daughter, Jessica Casey all of St. Joseph, brother, Marty (Linda) Bowers, brother, Jimmy (Connie) Bowers, brother, Phillip Bowers, brother, Kenny Bowers, nephew, Jeremiah Bowers, grandchildren, Kenna, Cole, Keegan, and Kalli, and numerous other nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, Missouri . Memorials are requested to the Bring Clarence Bowers home fund via GoFundMe.com.