Clarence "Skeeter" E. Cole: November 30, 1930 - December 8, 2019

Clarence E. "Skeeter" Cole 89, of St. Joseph, passed away, December 8, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri

He was born November 30, 1930, in Amazonia, MO, to the late Clarence "Tuff" and Rena (Duncan) Cole.

Skeeter was a graduate of Savannah High School and then served his country as a SeaBee in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

He spent his career with the Missouri State Hospital retiring as a Maintenance Supervisor.

Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his parents, brother; James B. Cole and niece; Brenda J. Cole.

Survivors include his nephew; James D. (Elizabeth) Cole and great-nieces; Ashley and Andrea Cole.

Mr. Cole was a member of the American Legion Post 287 in Savannah.

Skeeter, his brother Jim and his wife Donna traveled extensively together on cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and New England to name a few of their destinations.

In his later years he loved going with his brother and nephew on rides through the Amazonia and Nodaway areas of rural Andrew county where he lived the majority of his life.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.

Interment with full military honors will be held at the Savannah Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri.