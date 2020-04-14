Clarence Eugene Wood, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away April 11, 2020.

Clarence was born on February 7, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Joseph and Alice (Huddelston) Wood.

He graduated from Central High School (1948) and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong Baptist and was employed by Quaker Oats. Clarence loved woodworking and his chow dogs.

Clarence married Rose Marie Sullivan on January 11, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She passed away on November 18, 2014.

In addition to his parents and wife, Clarence is preceded in death by his son Robert Wood and brother Gordon Wood.

Survivors: son, Randall Wood (Barbara); daughter, Rosanne Hendrix; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service & Interment: 10:00 AM; Thursday; April 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.