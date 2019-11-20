Clear

Clarence H. “Brother” Gray, Jr, 65, St Joseph, MO

Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Service Tuesday, November 26, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Friendship Baptist Church Kansas City, Missouri

Clarence H. “Brother” Gray, Jr.
1954-2019

Clarence Herbert Gray, Jr., known to friends as “Brother”, passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 65 years old surrounded by his loved ones.
A native of St. Joseph, MO, Clarence attended Missouri Western and graduated with his degree in Sociology in 1976, and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business from Webster University in 2005. In 1977 he began his career with St. Joseph P&L/KCPL and retired 39 years later.
Clarence was ordained as a Deacon at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO, and currently a member at Friendship Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO.
Clarence was preceded in death by his father, Clarence H. Gray, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Georgina L. Gray, daughters Leigha N. Dunbar (Charles) and Alicia M. Gray, dog Max Gray, mother Billie Jean Gray, brothers Larry M. Gray and Brian R. Gray and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services: 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Friendship Baptist Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment: 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

