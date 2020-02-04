ELWOOD,KS Clarence “Pete” Morris, 76, of Elwood, Kansas died Sunday February 2, 2020.

Pete was born on June 5, 1943 in Elwood, Kansas to Perry and Margarette (Stizman) Morris. He lived all of his life in Elwood. Pete was a butcher at the Elwood and Highland, Kansas grocery stores, Carnation, then went to work at Snorkel in Elwood and retired in 2009.

Pete married Beverly Shelton on May 21, 1979. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward “Ed” Morris, sisters; Dorothy and Georgie.

Additional survivors include his children; Patty Parker of St. Joseph, Missouri

Roberta Sands of Elwood

Mike Morris of St. Joseph, Missouri

Christel Dick of Wathena, Kansas

9 Grandchildren

Brothers; Perry “Junior” Morris of Wathena, Kansas

Marvin “Mike” Morris of Florida

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, February 7, 2020 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Inurnment at the Old #6 Cemetery in Frazier, Missouri at a later date.

Visitation: family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service time on Friday (12 Noon – 2 pm.) at the funeral home.

