Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clarence "Pete" Morris, 76

Visitation: Friday, February 7th, 2020 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont Street, Wathena, KS 66090. ■ Service: Friday, February 7th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. ■ Inurnment: Old #6 Cemetery, Frazier, MO.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

ELWOOD,KS Clarence “Pete” Morris, 76, of Elwood, Kansas died Sunday February 2, 2020.

Pete was born on June 5, 1943 in Elwood, Kansas to Perry and Margarette (Stizman) Morris. He lived all of his life in Elwood. Pete was a butcher at the Elwood and Highland, Kansas grocery stores, Carnation, then went to work at Snorkel in Elwood and retired in 2009.

Pete married Beverly Shelton on May 21, 1979. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward “Ed” Morris, sisters; Dorothy and Georgie.

Additional survivors include his children; Patty Parker of St. Joseph, Missouri

Roberta Sands of Elwood

Mike Morris of St. Joseph, Missouri

Christel Dick of Wathena, Kansas

9 Grandchildren

Brothers; Perry “Junior” Morris of Wathena, Kansas

Marvin “Mike” Morris of Florida

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, February 7, 2020 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Inurnment at the Old #6 Cemetery in Frazier, Missouri at a later date.

Visitation: family will receive friends 2 hours prior to service time on Friday (12 Noon – 2 pm.) at the funeral home.

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Tuesday night into Wednesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories