Clarence (Sonny) (Clancy) Hager, 95

Clarence (Sonny) (Clancy) Hager born May 1, 1926 passed away August 17, 2021 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri

He was a member of the Greatest Generation serving in the US Army. He received a Purple Heart & Bronze Star from the Battle of the Bulge.

He worked as an automobile service manager, boat marina service manager and a postal clerk.

He served on the Laurie, MO City Council. Was a dedicated volunteer at St. Pats Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, DAV, Elks and Laurie Mo. Senior Center.

Preceded in death by his wife Loretta, two sons Ronald and Kevin and special friend Frances Smith.

He is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Gary) and his son Mark (Nancy). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A special thanks to the angels at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM on Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel at 3609 Frederick Blvd, St. Joseph, Mo.

The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7:30 PM .

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, at 2618 Seneca Street, St. Joseph, Mo. Interment with full Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, Mo, will follow the Mass.