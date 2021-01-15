Clear
Clarence "Sonny" Vernon Garton, 81

Clarence "Sonny" Vernon Garton, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at a St. Joseph health care facility.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:51 PM

Clarence "Sonny" Vernon Garton, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at a St. Joseph health care facility. He was born January 10, 1940 in Halls, MO, son of Forrest and Charlie Garton. He graduated from Dekalb High School, class of 1958. Sonny worked at Atchison Leather. His hobbies included woodworking and crafting. Clarence was preceded in death by father, Charlie Garton, mother, Forrest Garton, and brothers, Ronald and Larry Garton. Survivors include, niece, Dawn (Kenny) Yurkovich of Kansas City, MO, nephews, Travis Len (Kelli) Garton of St. Joseph, and Jeff Bunsey of Kansas City, MO, sister-in-law, Cheryl Garton, several nieces and nephews, and 1 great niece.
Mr. Garton has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Habitat for Humanity.

