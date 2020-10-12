Clarence “Tim” Streeby

1945-2020

Clarence “Tim” Streeby, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born August 10, 1945 in Ottumwa, Iowa to William and Marjorie (Blanchard) Streeby.

Tim married Sharon Wright July 9, 1983. Tim and Sharon have led a life full of love, good friends, and adventure.

Tim’s first career was with ANR Pipeline where he took early retirement in 2001 and then went on to open a custom cabinet company called Streeby Classic Woods. Tim was a master craftsman who took great pride in his work. He spent countless hours working with his grandsons, teaching them invaluable skills and life lessons. His beautiful work and skill are proudly displayed in the homes of his family and friends.

Tim was passionate about living life and had many interests. He completed several mission trips for Samaritan’s Purse, volunteered his time and talent for the Noyes Home For Children “Take a Seat” auction, competed in several triathlon’s, hiked 223 miles along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path in Wales, was a bee keeper, a scuba diver and also an Enduro racer in his early days. Tim hiked to the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Long’s Peak, and summited Mt. Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. One of Tim’s favorite adventures was to hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, and he also hiked from Rim to Rim twice! He forced his wife and many family members and friends to participate in this activity. As a result, he had to rescue most of those hiking with him due to their lack of endurance! This may be why he kept going back. He had planned to continue this tradition with his grandchildren.

Tim was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ and family was very important to him. He will be greatly missed by so many. His family will forever be grateful that they were a part of his rich, unique, and accomplished life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother James Streeby, brother in law Jim Courtney, and brother of the heart, Paul Nold.

Additional survivors include children; Brad Streeby, Wendi Schank (Russell), Missy Streeby, Jennifer Hennessey (Jason); Grandchildren, Jordan Thomas, Cole Schank, Katey Steele (Nate), Riley Liles, Lance Streeby, Zoe Hennessey, Laci Hennessey, and Ian Liles. Sisters; Sally Courtney, Lois Dovico (Gary), and sister in law Mary Streeby; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a multitude of friends.

The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Masks are required please. On Monday at 2:30 P.M., we will meet at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and the funeral procession will proceed to Mount Olivet Cemtery for a Graveside service. The family requests memorials to Samaritan’s Purse, The American Lung Cancer Association or Noyes Home For Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.