Clarence Wayne Cornelius, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1931 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Charles and Maggie (Barron) Cornelius.
Clarence was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was a machinist at TWA for 36 years.
He loved farming, fishing and playing golf.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen Simmon and daughter, Patti Cannon.
Survivors include his wife, Betty (Wigersma) Cornelius; daughter, Terri Donati (Daryl); sons, Rick Cornelius (Theresa), Randy Glidewell (Catherine); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Heart Association.
