Clarence Wayne Cornelius, 89

Clarence Wayne Cornelius, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.

Clarence Wayne Cornelius, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1931 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Charles and Maggie (Barron) Cornelius.
Clarence was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was a machinist at TWA for 36 years.
He loved farming, fishing and playing golf.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen Simmon and daughter, Patti Cannon.
Survivors include his wife, Betty (Wigersma) Cornelius; daughter, Terri Donati (Daryl); sons, Rick Cornelius (Theresa), Randy Glidewell (Catherine); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Heart Association.

