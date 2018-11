Clarence W. Curtis

1949-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Clarence William Curtis, 69, Cameron, passed away on October 31, 2018 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home, Cameron.

Clarence was born on March 3, 1949 in Cameron, Missouri to Homer L. Sr., and Vivian (Stephson) Curtis.

Clarence was a 1967 graduate of Cameron High School.

On December 20, 1968, Clarence married Sheila McGinty in Concord, California.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nicole Curtis; 2 brothers, Jackson Curtis and Gary Mullins; and sister, Carol Alden.

Survivors: wife of 49 years, Sheila; son, Joseph Curtis, Cameron; daughter, Erica Terrell, Cameron; sons, Jerry Masson, Joshua Tree, CA and Johnathon Masson, Cameron; 11 grandchildren; brother, Homer L. (Roxie) Curtis, Jr., Kansas City, MO.

Graveside Inurnment: 11:00AM, Monday, November 5, 2018 at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Veteran’s Home, Cameron, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.