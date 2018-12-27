Clarie Louise Peek (Dubbels), 104, October 16, 1914 – December 24, 2018

Obituary for Clarie Louise Peek (Dubbels)

Clarie L. Peek (104) passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve night. She had remained in her own home until August 28, 2018, with the help of her family and her adopted family next door, the Millers. Clarie was born on October 16, 1914, to Anny Eugenia Langenbuch (Switzerland) and John Henry Dubbels (Germany) in Springfield, Massachusetts. Her family lived in Massachusetts, New York, Independence, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, and she made her home in Platte City, Missouri, since 1962. She graduated from Independence High School in 1932. She was also a model for some period of time and completed airline reservation training. She worked for Bruce Dodson Insurance Company in Kansas City, and Fleming Babcock in Platte City, as a bookkeeper, and became a full-time homemaker when she was in her early 50s. She was an immaculate housekeeper who prided herself in never learning to cook. Since Chris passed away in 2006, the oven is where the chocolate candy has been stored. She was predeceased by her parents, first husband, Melvin Koopman, and her second husband of 54 years, Chris Peek, her sisters and brothers-in-law; Dotty and Joe Lange of Nebraska City, NE; and Mickey and Dean Corley of Bartlesville, OK. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Bill and Nancy Peek of Platte City, MO; Janette Dockery and Mafra Crisp of North Carolina; her neighbors and adopted family, Olin and Genie and Kathryn and Kathleen Miller and Kristen (Justin) Rumphol and Mackenzie and Brandon; nephew and great nephews and niece of Nebraska City, NE, Kurt (Elsie) Grotheer; Richard, Andy, and Tim (Kim) Grotheer, and Beth Williamson and many other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Clarie was very involved in many activities until she was well over 100. She was a regular at Burger King on Wednesdays, frequent customer at Roxanne’s Café on Fridays, played bridge with two different clubs, attended VFW meetings, and went to church on Sundays until she said she was just was too worn out to get ready to go. She never missed going to senior night at the Platte County Fair until a few years ago hoping to win that Landmark subscription. She was the oldest member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4055 and was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farley, Missouri, since May 1963. She and her husband, Chris, were very active in the church and Clarie really missed being able to attend over the past year. She wrote poetry, and was an excellent seamstress. She crocheted, knitted, and she and her sisters made homemade Christmas jewelry and ornaments that are still enjoyed today. She worked crossword puzzles, played solitaire, and went swimming with her friends as long as someone would go with her. She was an animal lover but would never turn down a feast of squirrel gravy and biscuits. She never complained and was always a pleasure to be around. She loved having visitors and never lost her sense of humor. Everyone who met her loved her and she had a smile for them. She attributed her long life to eating dark chocolate, drinking dirty water (coffee), and avoiding doctors and never taking medicine. She will be missed by her family and many friends and acquaintances she has made over the years. Following cremation, a memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Farley, MO. A private family inurnment will take place at a later time in the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farley, Missouri.