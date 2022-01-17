Clear
Claude L. Lynch, Jr., 88

Claude L. Lynch, Jr., 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:21 PM

Claude L. Lynch, Jr., 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.
He was born April 2, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Claude L. Lynch, Sr. and Suzan (Prevot) Lynch.
Claude graduated from Savannah High School in 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He married Catherine O. Davis. She preceded him in death on January 30, 1993. He then married Phyllis E. Warmuth on May 20, 1995. She survives of the home.
Claude worked as a laborer at Armour and Company for 30-plus years.
He enjoyed working in his yard, bowling, hunting, and sitting on the front porch, keeping an eye on the neighborhood. He loved spending time with his older brother, his kids and grandkids. He also was known for his dry sense of humor.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Claude was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine; his parents; son, Robert Lynch; two grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte Rains.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; children, Donna Thorne (Emmett), Delores Geiler (John), Catherine Boone (Daniel), and James Lynch (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Russet Lynch; stepchildren, Cindy Hampton (Bobby Miller), Paul Priebe (Jennifer), Milley Carr (Brad), and Bryan Lynch (Gidget); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Fran); sisters, Delores Simpson (Melvin), and Janice Jeannoutot; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

