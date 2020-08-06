Claude R. Seek

1933-2020

Claude R. Seek, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

He was born October 7, 1933 to Willis and Esther (Marshall) Seek.

Claude married Twila Herbert October 24, 1953; she preceded him in death January 8, 2012.

He started working for Armour meat packing plant when he was 18 years old, working as a butcher for over 46 years before retiring.

Claude enjoyed attending garage sales and auctions. Claude loved working on his old trucks, refurbishing furniture, fishing and hunting. Every week you could also find him playing pitch at the senior center.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leonard Seek and nephew, Terry Seek.

Survivors include sons, Richard Seek (Susan), Russell Seek (Natalie), Ronald Seek (Lisa); daughters, Leslie Seek (Cindy), Lori Triggs (Dennis), Lainie Hundley (T.J.); grandchildren, Jesse (Meghan), Brian (Lisa), Angie (Jeff), Matthew (Cassie), Dylan, Kaydrie (Dane), Noah, Devon, Fred and Erica; several great-grandchildren, a nephew and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter or Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.