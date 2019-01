Claudia C. Busenbarrick December 29, 1946 - December 30, 2018

Atchison, Kansas Claudia C. Busenbarrick, 72, of Atchison, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at her home.

Claudia was born on December 29, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to Herbert & Lillian (Monrow) Feek.

Claudia married Frank P. Busenbarrick on October 5, 1962. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents & a daughter, Tracy Lee Busenbarrick.

Survivors: son, Frank James Busenbarrick

Daughter, Wednesday (Jim) Owens

Grandchildren, Joel Ramirez, Lucas Rosen, Presley Busenbarrick, Alicia Rice & Gabe Owens.

5 great-granchilsdren

Sisters, Lavelle Wolfe & Melinda Davenport

Numerous nieces & nephews

Claudia’s wishes were to be cremated. There are no scheduled services.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.