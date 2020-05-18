Claudia E. Griffin

1926-2020

Claudia E. Griffin, 93, Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

She was born June 9, 1926 in Richmond, Missouri.

Claudia married James Griffin December 26, 1945; he preceded her in death November 2001.

She was a member of Order of East Star and United Methodist Church in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

She was also preceded in death by her son, George Griffin; parents Aubrey and Elizabeth (Page) Mason; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors include grandchildren, Erica Badger (Andrew), Jaime Clouser (Jason), 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Griffin was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.