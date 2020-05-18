Clear
Claudia E. Griffin, 93

Posted: May 18, 2020 11:39 AM
Claudia E. Griffin
1926-2020

Claudia E. Griffin, 93, Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born June 9, 1926 in Richmond, Missouri.
Claudia married James Griffin December 26, 1945; he preceded her in death November 2001.
She was a member of Order of East Star and United Methodist Church in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
She was also preceded in death by her son, George Griffin; parents Aubrey and Elizabeth (Page) Mason; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include grandchildren, Erica Badger (Andrew), Jaime Clouser (Jason), 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Griffin was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

