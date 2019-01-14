Clayton L. Gaines May 18, 1954 - January 14, 2019

Clayton L. Gaines

1954-2019

Clayton L. Gaines, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born May 18, 1954 to Elton Leroy and Martha Jean (Brewer) Gaines in Bethesda, MD.

Clayton graduated in 1972 from Penney High School in Hamilton, MO and Chillicothe Area Vocational Technical School in 1974.

He married Peggy Frazier on August 2, 1974 in Hamilton, MO; she survives of the home.

Clayton worked with his hands caring for people and their machinery. He worked at John Deere Consumer Products with Stuart Mosier and Jim Meade. Then he struck out on his own for 20 years, enjoying being his own boss! For the last four years, he has loved working at Gray Manufacturing.

He was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and was an organ donor.

Clayton loved and respected nature. His gardening skills were known community wide. He enjoyed and loved many dear friends and his family.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Sara; parents; grandchildren, Bryston, Bree, Leson, Malachi; brothers, Mark; Chuck Gaines (Debbie); sister, Carol Henderson (Doug); Uncle and Aunt, Bob H. and Mary Ester Easterday; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He would be so touched by all the love shown to his family at this very tender time from his friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, American Heart Association, or American Red Cross.