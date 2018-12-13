Clematis G. Randall, 86, Country Club, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Clematis was born on December 3, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Thomas and Grace (Jackson) Lanham. She was a 1951 graduate of Lafayette High School and member of their Lampion National Honor Society.

Mrs. Randall retired from KMart and had previously worked for Mechanics Bank, Westab and Miller's Chevrolet.

Clematis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and the Odaka Sub Debs Sorority, whom remained life-long friends. She enjoyed sewing, spoiling her grandchildren and would welcome every new family addition with a homemade knitted Christmas stocking.

Clematis married Norman Randall on June 25, 1952 at St. Mary Rectory. They recently celebrated sixty-six year of marriage. Norman survives of the home.

Additional survivors include daughters, Karen (Larry) Benham, Kathy (Carl) Smith and Anna Marie (Donald) Eiberger, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clematis was preceded in death by her sisters, LaVerna Jackson and Dorothy Teague; brothers, Thomas and Carl Lanham; nieces, Carla Huston, Diana Bailey and Lisa Teague and her beloved cat, Miss Kitty.

Rosary 6:00 PM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM. Memorial Mass and Private Family Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.