Clifford "Butch" Becker, 61, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born November 17, 1959 in Oklahoma City, OK, son of Mary "Punky" and Henry Becker. In 1978, he graduated from Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford, CO. He served in the United States Army for 15 years. On January 17, 2015, he married Apple Bowman. Butch worked at Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center as a Refrigeration Mechanic. Butch was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He was also a part of SuperKids-KC and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Christopher Nauerz, brother, Jody Becker and grandson, Allen Lee Ezell. Survivors include, wife, Apple Dee Becker of the home, children, Alex Reynolds of Des Moines, IA, Scotty Ketner of Overland Park, KS, Kiwi Madison of Lawrence, KS, Chance Reynolds of Faucett, Rockie Reynolds of St. Joseph, siblings, Shelly Wolfe, Pat Becker, Mike Becker and Eddie Becker, 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Becker has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at VFW Post 6760. Memorials are requested to Camp Quality.