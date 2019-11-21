Obituary

Clifford N. “Duke” Kerns

1925-2019

Clifford N. “Duke” Kerns, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He was born May 8, 1925 in Easton, Missouri.

Clifford married Elizabeth Ann Blacet August 23, 1947. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and a Moila 32nd Degree Mason. Clifford graduated from St. Joseph Community College. He was a Veteran of World War II, having served in the 8th Air Corps in England. He was a retired homebuilder and developer and member of St. Joseph Home Builders Association. Clifford received the Bishops award in recognition and appreciation at the Open Door Food Kitchen.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Awbrey; grandson, Tommy Higdon; parents, Clifford and Leo (Sill) Kerns; sisters, Mary Lou Grier and Leanna Kerber.

Additional survivors include children, Cindy Pickerel (Mark), Cathy Holtzman, Sherman Kerns (Louise), Bob Kerns (Roxanna), Carol Hiatt (Dan), Carrie Dean (Richard), Camille Roberts (Jon), Bill Kerns (Laura); 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Open Door Food Kitchen or Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.